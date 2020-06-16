All apartments in Belmont
Find more places like 25 Oxford Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belmont, MA
/
25 Oxford Cir.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

25 Oxford Cir.

25 Oxford Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Belmont
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

25 Oxford Circle, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Modern with Granite and Stainless steel Kitchen. The living room is big. Gleaming Hardwood Floors and clean. The closets are big. It comes with 1 parking spot. Pets okay. 2 decent size bedrooms. Brand new bathroom.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Oxford Cir. have any available units?
25 Oxford Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 25 Oxford Cir. have?
Some of 25 Oxford Cir.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Oxford Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
25 Oxford Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Oxford Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Oxford Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 25 Oxford Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 25 Oxford Cir. does offer parking.
Does 25 Oxford Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Oxford Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Oxford Cir. have a pool?
No, 25 Oxford Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 25 Oxford Cir. have accessible units?
No, 25 Oxford Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Oxford Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Oxford Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Oxford Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Oxford Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bradford
525 Common Street
Belmont, MA 02478

Similar Pages

Belmont 1 BedroomsBelmont 2 Bedrooms
Belmont Apartments with GymBelmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belmont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MALynnfield, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MA
Foxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music