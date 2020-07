Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

NEW TO MARKET CHARMING SINGLE FAMILY WITH FOUR BEDROOMS AND TWO AND A HALF BATHS THREE LEVELS OF LIVING HARDWOOD FLOORS OFFICE....PORCH DECK OFF SECOND LEVEL HUGE PANTRY IN KITCHEN..KITCHEN IS NEWER AND FULLY APPLIANCE D BUTLER SCHOOL DISTRICT AVAILABLE NOW OR JULY HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH WORKING FIREPLACE YARD FOR SUMMER FEE TO TENANT CAT MAY BE NEGOTIABLE PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 781 316 4172 WALK TO COMMUTER RAIL AND BUS TO HARVARD SQUARE ONE OF A KIND HOME..LOADS OF DETAILS



Terms: One year lease