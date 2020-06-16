130 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478 Cushing Square
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes form Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Unit features wood floors updated kitchen with dishwasher disposal and modern bath private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. Parking may be available in the lot behind the building for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
