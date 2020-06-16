All apartments in Belmont
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

130 Trapelo

130 Trapelo Road · No Longer Available
Location

130 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes form Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Unit features wood floors updated kitchen with dishwasher disposal and modern bath private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. Parking may be available in the lot behind the building for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Trapelo have any available units?
130 Trapelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 130 Trapelo have?
Some of 130 Trapelo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Trapelo currently offering any rent specials?
130 Trapelo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Trapelo pet-friendly?
No, 130 Trapelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 130 Trapelo offer parking?
Yes, 130 Trapelo does offer parking.
Does 130 Trapelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Trapelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Trapelo have a pool?
No, 130 Trapelo does not have a pool.
Does 130 Trapelo have accessible units?
No, 130 Trapelo does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Trapelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Trapelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Trapelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Trapelo does not have units with air conditioning.
