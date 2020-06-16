128 Trapelo

Amenities

2 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes form Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Unit features wood floors updated kitchen with dishwasher disposal and modern bath private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent. Parking may be available in the lot behind the building for $150/month. Extra storage available for $35/month. There is a lock box at the building with a front door key in it - code is