127 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478 Cushing Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes form Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Unit features wood floors updated kitchen with dishwasher disposal and modern bath private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Trapelo have any available units?
127 Trapelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 127 Trapelo have?
Some of 127 Trapelo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Trapelo currently offering any rent specials?
127 Trapelo isn't currently offering any rent specials.