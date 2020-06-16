All apartments in Belmont
127 Trapelo

127 Trapelo Road · No Longer Available
Belmont
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

127 Trapelo Road, Belmont, MA 02478
Cushing Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
2 bedroom condominium unit available for lease on Trapelo Road in Belmont. Less than 10 minutes form Harvard Square - convenient to Mt. Auburn Hospital! Unit features wood floors updated kitchen with dishwasher disposal and modern bath private outdoor balcony space heat and hot water included in the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Trapelo have any available units?
127 Trapelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 127 Trapelo have?
Some of 127 Trapelo's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Trapelo currently offering any rent specials?
127 Trapelo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Trapelo pet-friendly?
No, 127 Trapelo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 127 Trapelo offer parking?
No, 127 Trapelo does not offer parking.
Does 127 Trapelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Trapelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Trapelo have a pool?
No, 127 Trapelo does not have a pool.
Does 127 Trapelo have accessible units?
No, 127 Trapelo does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Trapelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Trapelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Trapelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Trapelo does not have units with air conditioning.
