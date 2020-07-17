NEW TO MARKET.......JUST LISTED................LOVELY SECOND FLOOR CORNER HOUSE YARD AND PATIO FOR SUMMER GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THREE BEDROOMS...ONE BATH NEWER GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS HIGH CEILINGS ONE MONTHS FEE TO TENANT PARKING FOR TWO CARS AV 9/1 CALL 781 316 4172
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 107 SYCAMORE St. have any available units?
107 SYCAMORE St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, MA.
What amenities does 107 SYCAMORE St. have?
Some of 107 SYCAMORE St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 SYCAMORE St. currently offering any rent specials?
107 SYCAMORE St. is not currently offering any rent specials.