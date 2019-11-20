All apartments in Barnstable Town
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:03 AM

54 Channel Point Road

54 Channel Point Road · (508) 771-1994
Location

54 Channel Point Road, Barnstable Town, MA 02601
Hyannis

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular year round rental in the heart of Hyannis. This beautiful waterfront home offers five bedrooms, three full baths and views from nearly every room. The main floor features an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen area with sweeping views of the harbor as well as two bedrooms with queen sized beds and a full bathroom. Take the spiral staircase to the en suite master bedroom with a deck overlooking the harbor. The lower level features a room with bunk beds, bedroom with queen bed, living room and another full bath. This house has it all- spectacular views, room for whole the family and just a short walk to the beach and Main Street. Use of dock included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Channel Point Road have any available units?
54 Channel Point Road has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Channel Point Road have?
Some of 54 Channel Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Channel Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
54 Channel Point Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Channel Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 54 Channel Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Barnstable Town.
Does 54 Channel Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 54 Channel Point Road does offer parking.
Does 54 Channel Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Channel Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Channel Point Road have a pool?
No, 54 Channel Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 54 Channel Point Road have accessible units?
No, 54 Channel Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Channel Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Channel Point Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Channel Point Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Channel Point Road does not have units with air conditioning.
