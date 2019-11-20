54 Channel Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spectacular year round rental in the heart of Hyannis. This beautiful waterfront home offers five bedrooms, three full baths and views from nearly every room. The main floor features an open concept living room, dining area and kitchen area with sweeping views of the harbor as well as two bedrooms with queen sized beds and a full bathroom. Take the spiral staircase to the en suite master bedroom with a deck overlooking the harbor. The lower level features a room with bunk beds, bedroom with queen bed, living room and another full bath. This house has it all- spectacular views, room for whole the family and just a short walk to the beach and Main Street. Use of dock included!