Attleboro, MA
24 Hope St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

24 Hope St

24 Hope Street · (508) 699-1600
Attleboro
Location

24 Hope Street, Attleboro, MA 02703
Downton Attleboro

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large, bright, 5 room 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. Sun filled living room plus a dining room and modern renovated bathroom. Large kitchen w pantry. Replacement windows, ceiling fans in most rooms. Newer gas boiler and hot water heater, laundry hookup in basement. Great location walk to commuter train, shopping, etc. Absolutely no pets or smoking. 650 credit score minimum. Applicants to supply recent credit report, copies of last two pay stubs, references. Please email for information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Hope St have any available units?
24 Hope St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Hope St have?
Some of 24 Hope St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Hope St currently offering any rent specials?
24 Hope St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Hope St pet-friendly?
No, 24 Hope St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Attleboro.
Does 24 Hope St offer parking?
No, 24 Hope St does not offer parking.
Does 24 Hope St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Hope St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Hope St have a pool?
No, 24 Hope St does not have a pool.
Does 24 Hope St have accessible units?
No, 24 Hope St does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Hope St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Hope St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Hope St have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Hope St does not have units with air conditioning.
