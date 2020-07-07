24 Hope St

Amenities
Large, bright, 5 room 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. Sun filled living room plus a dining room and modern renovated bathroom. Large kitchen w pantry. Replacement windows, ceiling fans in most rooms. Newer gas boiler and hot water heater, laundry hookup in basement. Great location walk to commuter train, shopping, etc. Absolutely no pets or smoking. 650 credit score minimum. Applicants to supply recent credit report, copies of last two pay stubs, references. Please email for information.