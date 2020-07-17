All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

22 Lakeview St · (617) 571-5397
Location

22 Lakeview St, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 8 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Unit 8 Available 09/01/20 Arlington, Spy Pond, lovely 1 br, w/d, yard, pkg - Property Id: 303866

Arlington, near Spy Pond and 77 bus to Harvard, on Lakeview:
lovely one bedroom in Victorian near Center, consisting of wood floors, high ceilings, huge living room, big bedroom, kitchen area, laundry, yard, parking, 1700 includes heat, hot water and cooking gas,
cats ok, available September 1st
Video tour is available. Sander Real Estate
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/22-lakeview-st-arlington-ma-unit-8/303866
Property Id 303866

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Lakeview St 8 have any available units?
22 Lakeview St 8 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Lakeview St 8 have?
Some of 22 Lakeview St 8's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Lakeview St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Lakeview St 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Lakeview St 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Lakeview St 8 is pet friendly.
Does 22 Lakeview St 8 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Lakeview St 8 offers parking.
Does 22 Lakeview St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 Lakeview St 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Lakeview St 8 have a pool?
No, 22 Lakeview St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Lakeview St 8 have accessible units?
No, 22 Lakeview St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Lakeview St 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Lakeview St 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Lakeview St 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Lakeview St 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
