Andover, MA
Hamilton Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

Hamilton Green

311 Lowell St · (978) 306-2769
Rent Special
1 Month Free Rent for immediate move in only. Preferred Employer and First Responder discounts available. For a limited time.
Location

311 Lowell St, Andover, MA 01810

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311-3109 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 311-2107 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 311-1217 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamilton Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
hot tub
package receiving
playground

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $40 Credit Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40/month for pets under 35 lbs, $70/month for pets 35-65 lbs.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, Carport $70/month, Garage $175/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton Green have any available units?
Hamilton Green has 11 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hamilton Green have?
Some of Hamilton Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton Green currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton Green is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free Rent for immediate move in only. Preferred Employer and First Responder discounts available. For a limited time.
Is Hamilton Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton Green is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton Green offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton Green offers parking.
Does Hamilton Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamilton Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton Green have a pool?
Yes, Hamilton Green has a pool.
Does Hamilton Green have accessible units?
No, Hamilton Green does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamilton Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Hamilton Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hamilton Green has units with air conditioning.
