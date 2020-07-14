Hamilton Green

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $40 Credit Processing Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40/month for pets under 35 lbs, $70/month for pets 35-65 lbs.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, Carport $70/month, Garage $175/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.