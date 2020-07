Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Abbott Landing (formerly Casco Crossing) is the perfect place to call home in Andover, MA. Our pet-friendly community provides a relaxing but convenient lifestyle. Featuring several spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans and a thoughtful mix of onsite amenities, and modern apartments. Desired location close by I-93 and I-495, and less than 20 minutes away from Lawrence/Lowell, and just 26 miles away from Boston. Contact us for more details!