Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog park e-payments guest parking internet access nest technology online portal roommate matching

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans. Aspen Chase is conveniently located near the best shopping in the area and within walking distance of downtown Amherst and the University of Massachusetts. Our apartments for rent in Amherst, MA are the only communities in the area with all-inclusive rents!