Amherst Center, MA
Aspen Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Aspen Chase

Open Now until 5:30pm
615 Main Street · (413) 307-3991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA 01002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 59 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,930

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
nest technology
online portal
roommate matching
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans. Aspen Chase is conveniently located near the best shopping in the area and within walking distance of downtown Amherst and the University of Massachusetts. Our apartments for rent in Amherst, MA are the only communities in the area with all-inclusive rents!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $200 holding deposit, security deposit is one month rent, last month not due up front on approved credit.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month
restrictions: We have a few restricted breeds but no weight restrictions. Please call the office for more information.
Parking Details: Off street permit parking for residents.
Storage Details: Select number of additional storage closets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Chase have any available units?
Aspen Chase has a unit available for $1,930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Aspen Chase have?
Some of Aspen Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Chase is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Chase offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Chase offers parking.
Does Aspen Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Chase have a pool?
No, Aspen Chase does not have a pool.
Does Aspen Chase have accessible units?
No, Aspen Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspen Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Aspen Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aspen Chase has units with air conditioning.
