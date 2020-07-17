3 Fairway Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston. Open kitchen with granite counters, flat top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Attached dining area with picture window. 1st floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd Floor with 4 generous sized bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level with built-in flat screen TV and work room, with walkout access to the patio and the huge back yard. Large living room with fireplace and built-in flat screen TV. Two car garage and storage shed. Acton has amazing (award-winning) schools, shopping, and easy access to major highways. Available the beginning of August in-time to get going for the September start of the school year. Pets are negotiable!