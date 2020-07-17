All apartments in Acton
Find more places like 3 Fairway Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acton, MA
/
3 Fairway Rd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 11:52 PM

3 Fairway Rd

3 Fairway Road · (508) 514-9780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Acton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3 Fairway Road, Acton, MA 01720
Acton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Colonial on a private (but publicly maintained) Cul-De-Sac road in one of Massachusetts best communities. Less than one mile to the South Acton Commuter Rail Station providing quick access to Downtown Boston. Open kitchen with granite counters, flat top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Attached dining area with picture window. 1st floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd Floor with 4 generous sized bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level with built-in flat screen TV and work room, with walkout access to the patio and the huge back yard. Large living room with fireplace and built-in flat screen TV. Two car garage and storage shed. Acton has amazing (award-winning) schools, shopping, and easy access to major highways. Available the beginning of August in-time to get going for the September start of the school year. Pets are negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Fairway Rd have any available units?
3 Fairway Rd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Fairway Rd have?
Some of 3 Fairway Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Fairway Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3 Fairway Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Fairway Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 Fairway Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3 Fairway Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3 Fairway Rd offers parking.
Does 3 Fairway Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Fairway Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Fairway Rd have a pool?
No, 3 Fairway Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3 Fairway Rd have accessible units?
No, 3 Fairway Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Fairway Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Fairway Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Fairway Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Fairway Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3 Fairway Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive
Acton, MA 01720
Dover Heights
117 Central Street
Acton, MA 01720

Similar Pages

Acton 2 BedroomsActon Apartments with Gyms
Acton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsActon Apartments with Parking
Acton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MA
Abington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity