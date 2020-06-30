All apartments in Acton
Find more places like 2 Town House Ln Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acton, MA
/
2 Town House Ln Apt 3
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:44 PM

2 Town House Ln Apt 3

2 Towne House Lane · (855) 440-8532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Acton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Towne House Lane, Acton, MA 01720
Acton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,965

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window. A chef's dream, the modern kitchen has everything from an abundance of crisp bright cabinetry to hard counter tops and stainless appliances. In addition to the tranquil master suite with private bath, two additional bedrooms are equally as peace-inspiring and feature roomy closets and brilliant natural light. Located in the desirable area of Acton just minutes from Route 2, this home puts you close to amazing shopping, restaurants, and great top-rated schools. Start your worry-free lifestyle here with everything from heat, water, snow, trash, and snow removal all covered. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 have any available units?
2 Town House Ln Apt 3 has a unit available for $1,965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Town House Ln Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Town House Ln Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2 Town House Ln Apt 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dover Heights
117 Central Street
Acton, MA 01720
Avalon Acton
1000 Avalon Drive
Acton, MA 01720

Similar Pages

Acton 2 BedroomsActon Apartments with Gyms
Acton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsActon Apartments with Parking
Acton Dog Friendly ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAMarlborough, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MA
Abington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MABellingham, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity