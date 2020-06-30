2 Town House Ln Apt 3

Amenities

dogs allowed stainless steel some paid utils

Fall in love with this wonderful, easy-maintenance condo with many utilities included! Start making memories in the stunningly spacious living room, complete with a beautiful bay window. A chef's dream, the modern kitchen has everything from an abundance of crisp bright cabinetry to hard counter tops and stainless appliances. In addition to the tranquil master suite with private bath, two additional bedrooms are equally as peace-inspiring and feature roomy closets and brilliant natural light. Located in the desirable area of Acton just minutes from Route 2, this home puts you close to amazing shopping, restaurants, and great top-rated schools. Start your worry-free lifestyle here with everything from heat, water, snow, trash, and snow removal all covered. Schedule your tour today before it’s gone!