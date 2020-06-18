All apartments in Abington
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:22 AM

Claremont

500 North Quincy Street · (508) 851-4408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA 02351
Montello

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont. Completely and newly renovated, spacious, first floor, two bedroom apartment with new engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel GE appliances (including dishwasher and microwave) and walk-in closet. New bathroom and lighting.
Newly refurbished exterior and common areas. 6 minute drive to Montello MBTA commuter rail station and 8 minute drive to Holbrook/Randolph MBTA train station, for convenient access to Boston. 14 minute drive to Braintree T station (Red Line). Close to Rockland, Whitman, Avon, Weymouth and Brockton. Mass Merchant/Big Box retail shopping six minutes away. Near Route 24 and Route 3 with access to I-93 and Route 128. Ample parking with reserved spots available. Laundry in building. Full fitness center. Free WiFi. Free storage. Furnished option available. Come Look! Landlord pays water/hot water, trash, and sewer. Tenant pays electricity. Pet friendly - dogs and cats welcome. Fenced in dog play area. For more information go to www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Claremont have any available units?
Claremont has a unit available for $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Claremont have?
Some of Claremont's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
Claremont isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Claremont is pet friendly.
Does Claremont offer parking?
Yes, Claremont does offer parking.
Does Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Claremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Claremont have a pool?
No, Claremont does not have a pool.
Does Claremont have accessible units?
Yes, Claremont has accessible units.
Does Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Claremont has units with dishwashers.
Does Claremont have units with air conditioning?
No, Claremont does not have units with air conditioning.
