Amenities
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont. Completely and newly renovated, spacious, first floor, two bedroom apartment with new engineered hardwood floors, shaker kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel GE appliances (including dishwasher and microwave) and walk-in closet. New bathroom and lighting.
Newly refurbished exterior and common areas. 6 minute drive to Montello MBTA commuter rail station and 8 minute drive to Holbrook/Randolph MBTA train station, for convenient access to Boston. 14 minute drive to Braintree T station (Red Line). Close to Rockland, Whitman, Avon, Weymouth and Brockton. Mass Merchant/Big Box retail shopping six minutes away. Near Route 24 and Route 3 with access to I-93 and Route 128. Ample parking with reserved spots available. Laundry in building. Full fitness center. Free WiFi. Free storage. Furnished option available. Come Look! Landlord pays water/hot water, trash, and sewer. Tenant pays electricity. Pet friendly - dogs and cats welcome. Fenced in dog play area. For more information go to www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.