9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision.



This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances that includes a refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, a dishwasher, an electric range/oven, and granite counters throughout.

The large master suite features a large walk in closet, dual vanities, a soak tub, a stand alone shower, and a private toilet. The laundry room comes with washer dryer hookups.



Amenities include: covered/open patio, 2 car garage, over-sized fenced backyard, lawn & landscaping included in monthly rent, security system included in month rent, security camera option available



Zachary School District!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 7/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.