Zachary, LA
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:41 PM

9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard

9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 907980
Zachary
Location

9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard, Zachary, LA 70791
Zachary

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see this trendy 1613 square foot 3 bedroom 2 bath home available in beautiful Redwood Lake Subdivision.

This home has an open floor plan living/kitchen/dining area. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances that includes a refrigerator/freezer, a microwave, a dishwasher, an electric range/oven, and granite counters throughout.
The large master suite features a large walk in closet, dual vanities, a soak tub, a stand alone shower, and a private toilet. The laundry room comes with washer dryer hookups.

Amenities include: covered/open patio, 2 car garage, over-sized fenced backyard, lawn & landscaping included in monthly rent, security system included in month rent, security camera option available

Zachary School District!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available 7/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have any available units?
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have?
Some of 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9255 Redwood Lake Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
