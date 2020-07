Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Small, tucked away community in Zachary now leasing!

1 and 2 bedroom apartments available. Laundry room on site.

Credit and background check required. Online applications only.

Visit our site at pmola.com

You have the option of a full deposit of a refundable $800. Or, a nonrefundable deposit of $400. On 2 bedroom apartments.

Call or email us for additional information. Please leave a message if we miss your call and we will get back to you.