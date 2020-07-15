Rent Calculator
Westlake, LA
/
513 Magnolia St
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:40 AM
513 Magnolia Street
No Longer Available
Location
513 Magnolia Street, Westlake, LA 70669
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy three bedroom two bath home located in Westlake. Home is located near shopping centers and I-10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 513 Magnolia St have any available units?
513 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Westlake, LA
.
What amenities does 513 Magnolia St have?
Some of 513 Magnolia St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 513 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
513 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 513 Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Westlake
.
Does 513 Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 513 Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 513 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Magnolia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 513 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 513 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 513 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Magnolia St has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 Magnolia St has units with air conditioning.
