Shadow Glen

Lease Length: 6-8, 14 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant (in office), $50 per applicant (online)
Deposit: $200 for Studio and 1 bedrooms * $300 for 2 bedrooms * $400 for 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: full deposit to be paid at the time of application to hold apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required