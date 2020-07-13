Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to Shadow Glen Apartments in West Monroe, Louisiana! Our apartments are located near Glenwood Medical Center, with easy access to I-20. Our apartment communitys proximity to major transportation arteries provides convenient access to all of the regions parks, including Kiroli Park, Forsythe Point Recreation Area, even DArbonne National Wildlife Refuge and Russell Sage State Wildlife Management Area.



We are confident that you will love Shadow Glens balance of quiet, peaceful living and a convenient location. Check out our floorplans to see all we have to offer!