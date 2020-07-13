All apartments in West Monroe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Shadow Glen

1001 Glenwood Dr · (318) 232-4819
Location

1001 Glenwood Dr, West Monroe, LA 71291

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$545

Studio · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Flat-1

$580

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Flat-1

$645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse-1

$710

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 960 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse-1

$770

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadow Glen.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to Shadow Glen Apartments in West Monroe, Louisiana! Our apartments are located near Glenwood Medical Center, with easy access to I-20. Our apartment communitys proximity to major transportation arteries provides convenient access to all of the regions parks, including Kiroli Park, Forsythe Point Recreation Area, even DArbonne National Wildlife Refuge and Russell Sage State Wildlife Management Area.\n\nWe are confident that you will love Shadow Glens balance of quiet, peaceful living and a convenient location. Check out our floorplans to see all we have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-8, 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant (in office), $50 per applicant (online)
Deposit: $200 for Studio and 1 bedrooms * $300 for 2 bedrooms * $400 for 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: full deposit to be paid at the time of application to hold apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 for 1 pet & $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadow Glen have any available units?
Shadow Glen offers studio floorplans starting at $545, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $580, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $645, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $770. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Shadow Glen have?
Some of Shadow Glen's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadow Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Shadow Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadow Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadow Glen is pet friendly.
Does Shadow Glen offer parking?
Yes, Shadow Glen offers parking.
Does Shadow Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shadow Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadow Glen have a pool?
Yes, Shadow Glen has a pool.
Does Shadow Glen have accessible units?
No, Shadow Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Shadow Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadow Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Shadow Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shadow Glen has units with air conditioning.
