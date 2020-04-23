13793 Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.



Townhouse exterior features include low maintenance brick and stucco exterior, vinyl fascia and soffit, hardi plank privacy wall between breeze ways, 35 year architectural shingles, dual HVAC systems, vinyl low-e glaze windows, 2 car garage with automatic openers, and a private courtyard.



Townhouse interior features include hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, custom built cabinets, slab granite countertops with undermount sinks in kitchen, ceramic backsplash, 10 foot ceilings, 7 inch baseboards, stacked crown molding, wood cased windows, 50 gallon hot water heater.



The kitchen is equipped with quality energy efficient stainless appliances: a refrigerator/freezer, an electric range/oven, a microwave, and a dishwasher.



This home has a fire wall between each unit with quiet zone dense glass offering triple the fire safety rating and a noise barrier making sure you have privacy and the convenience of town home living.



Not a detail has been missed.



Amenities include: Clubhouse, pro shop, rascal playground, fitness facilities, 2 swimming pools, The Bluffs Restaurant, 19th hole bar & grill, tennis courts, 5k walking/nature trail, bar/reception area.



Located in highly coveted West Feliciana School District!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

