West Feliciana County, LA
13793 Azalea Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 9:28 PM

13793 Azalea Drive

13793 Azalea Dr · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1389173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13793 Azalea Dr, West Feliciana County, LA 70775

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Townhouse Living at The Bluffs Country Club and Golf Resorts! “Afton Villas at the Bluffs”. Afton Villas at the Bluffs offers a lifestyle of country club and resort living.

Townhouse exterior features include low maintenance brick and stucco exterior, vinyl fascia and soffit, hardi plank privacy wall between breeze ways, 35 year architectural shingles, dual HVAC systems, vinyl low-e glaze windows, 2 car garage with automatic openers, and a private courtyard.

Townhouse interior features include hardwood and ceramic tile flooring throughout, custom built cabinets, slab granite countertops with undermount sinks in kitchen, ceramic backsplash, 10 foot ceilings, 7 inch baseboards, stacked crown molding, wood cased windows, 50 gallon hot water heater.

The kitchen is equipped with quality energy efficient stainless appliances: a refrigerator/freezer, an electric range/oven, a microwave, and a dishwasher.

This home has a fire wall between each unit with quiet zone dense glass offering triple the fire safety rating and a noise barrier making sure you have privacy and the convenience of town home living.

Not a detail has been missed.

Amenities include: Clubhouse, pro shop, rascal playground, fitness facilities, 2 swimming pools, The Bluffs Restaurant, 19th hole bar & grill, tennis courts, 5k walking/nature trail, bar/reception area.

Located in highly coveted West Feliciana School District!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1550, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13793 Azalea Drive have any available units?
13793 Azalea Drive has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13793 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 13793 Azalea Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13793 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13793 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13793 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13793 Azalea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13793 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13793 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 13793 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13793 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13793 Azalea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13793 Azalea Drive has a pool.
Does 13793 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 13793 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13793 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13793 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13793 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13793 Azalea Drive has units with air conditioning.
