Apartment List
/
LA
/
walker
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:38 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Walker, LA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Walker renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1273 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,076
1079 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
$
23 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1296 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
43 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
Studio
$871
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
Results within 10 miles of Walker
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
North Sherwood Forest
6 Units Available
Avalon Apartment Homes
13047 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$820
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
884 sqft
Avalon Apartments was acquired and re-built to suit the needs of the resident who is always looking for 'bigger and better'. We designed these apartments with only the best appliances; all with a modern, sleek finish.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
O'Neal
52 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$960
1236 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
Jones Creek
20 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Walker, LA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Walker renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Walker 2 BedroomsWalker 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWalker 3 BedroomsWalker Apartments with Balcony
Walker Apartments with GymWalker Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWalker Apartments with ParkingWalker Apartments with Pool
Walker Apartments with Washer-DryerWalker Dog Friendly ApartmentsWalker Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LACovington, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LADenham Springs, LA
Zachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAInniswold, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LA
Gardere, LAVillage St. George, LAPrairieville, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross