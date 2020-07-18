202 Ormonde Drive

Amenities
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Walking distance from Nicholls State University. Patio area with oak tress. Washer and Dryer hook- up, gas stove with builted- in oven,and refrigerator. SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE ONLY! Pets upon approval. Please CALL SAVIOR PROPERTY FOR MORE INFO 985-868-3031.
$2200 a month with 1 year lease
$2200 with Security Deposit
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Walking distance from Nicholls State University. Patio area with oak tress. Washer and Dryer hook- up, gas stove with builted- in oven,and refrigerator.
CALL SAVIOR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT FOR MORE INFORMATION
985-868-3031
$2200 a month with 1 year lease
$2200 with Security Deposit