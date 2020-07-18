All apartments in Thibodaux
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:33 PM

202 Ormonde Drive

202 Ormonde Drive · (985) 868-3031
Location

202 Ormonde Drive, Thibodaux, LA 70301

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Walking distance from Nicholls State University. Patio area with oak tress. Washer and Dryer hook- up, gas stove with builted- in oven,and refrigerator. SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE ONLY! Pets upon approval. Please CALL SAVIOR PROPERTY FOR MORE INFO 985-868-3031.

$2200 a month with 1 year lease
$2200 with Security Deposit
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

