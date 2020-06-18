All apartments in Sulphur
17 Eveland Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

17 Eveland Ave

17 Eveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17 Eveland Avenue, Sulphur, LA 70663

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Spacious three bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Maplewood. Home has a fully fenced back yard with a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

