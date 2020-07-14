All apartments in St. Tammany County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Abita View

19600 N 12th St · (985) 261-3785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19600 N 12th St, St. Tammany County, LA 70433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3106 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 5304 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 3302 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1202 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abita View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby. Were just a short hop to great dining experiences as well as an abundance of family entertainment and nightlife options. Abita View Apartment Homes is proud to offer three spacious contemporary floor plans. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes are designed with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. Apartment amenities feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, faux wood floors, and walk-in closets. With contemporary finishes and modern appliances, you will feel right at home. Take pleasure in preparing a gourmet meal in your fully-equipped all-electric kitchen with generous counter space. Afterward, relax on your personal balcony or patio and take in the views. Our residents delight in some of the best community amenities available in apartment home living. Our beautiful landscaping with scenic ponds, wooded landscaping, and walking trails brings a feeling of tranquility. Visit our elegant clubhouse and enjoy the coffee bar & TV. Stay in shape at our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or get some work done in the business center. Relax and lounge around the shimmering swimming pool or unwind in the cabana. We are a pet-friendly community with a great bark park for your furry friends. Give us a call today and come see why Abita View Apartment Homes is where you belong.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 65lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abita View have any available units?
Abita View has 7 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abita View have?
Some of Abita View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abita View currently offering any rent specials?
Abita View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abita View pet-friendly?
Yes, Abita View is pet friendly.
Does Abita View offer parking?
Yes, Abita View offers parking.
Does Abita View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abita View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abita View have a pool?
Yes, Abita View has a pool.
Does Abita View have accessible units?
Yes, Abita View has accessible units.
Does Abita View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abita View has units with dishwashers.
Does Abita View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abita View has units with air conditioning.
