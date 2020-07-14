Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal

Welcome to Abita View Apartment Homes nestled in beautiful Covington, Louisiana. We are conveniently located North of Lake Pontchartrain near Highway 190. This is your gateway to various shopping venues nearby. Were just a short hop to great dining experiences as well as an abundance of family entertainment and nightlife options. Abita View Apartment Homes is proud to offer three spacious contemporary floor plans. Our one, two, and three bedroom homes are designed with your comfort and lifestyle in mind. Apartment amenities feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, faux wood floors, and walk-in closets. With contemporary finishes and modern appliances, you will feel right at home. Take pleasure in preparing a gourmet meal in your fully-equipped all-electric kitchen with generous counter space. Afterward, relax on your personal balcony or patio and take in the views. Our residents delight in some of the best community amenities available in apartment home living. Our beautiful landscaping with scenic ponds, wooded landscaping, and walking trails brings a feeling of tranquility. Visit our elegant clubhouse and enjoy the coffee bar & TV. Stay in shape at our 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, or get some work done in the business center. Relax and lounge around the shimmering swimming pool or unwind in the cabana. We are a pet-friendly community with a great bark park for your furry friends. Give us a call today and come see why Abita View Apartment Homes is where you belong.