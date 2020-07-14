Amenities
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home to Retreat at Fremaux Town Center in Slidell, Louisiana where apartment living is at its best. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-10 and US Hwy 190 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Fremaux Town Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers, kitchen islands, granite countertops and wood-style flooring, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our gated community includes a bark park, resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Contact us today to learn more about Retreat at Fremaux Town Center!