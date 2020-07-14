All apartments in Slidell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Retreat at Fremaux Town Center

Open Now until 6pm
1303 Town Center Parkway · (505) 539-1967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA 70458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12215 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 09203 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 02104 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Retreat at Fremaux Town Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
bbq/grill
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home to Retreat at Fremaux Town Center in Slidell, Louisiana where apartment living is at its best. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-10 and US Hwy 190 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Fremaux Town Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers, kitchen islands, granite countertops and wood-style flooring, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our gated community includes a bark park, resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Contact us today to learn more about Retreat at Fremaux Town Center!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$750 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Parking Details: open lot, attached garage, detached garage $105/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center have any available units?
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center has 4 units available starting at $1,252 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Slidell, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
What amenities does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center have?
Some of Retreat at Fremaux Town Center's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Retreat at Fremaux Town Center currently offering any rent specials?
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Retreat at Fremaux Town Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Retreat at Fremaux Town Center is pet friendly.
Does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center offer parking?
Yes, Retreat at Fremaux Town Center offers parking.
Does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Retreat at Fremaux Town Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center have a pool?
Yes, Retreat at Fremaux Town Center has a pool.
Does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center have accessible units?
No, Retreat at Fremaux Town Center does not have accessible units.
Does Retreat at Fremaux Town Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Retreat at Fremaux Town Center has units with dishwashers.
