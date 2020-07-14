Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green 24hr maintenance garage internet access bbq/grill

*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.*Welcome home to Retreat at Fremaux Town Center in Slidell, Louisiana where apartment living is at its best. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-10 and US Hwy 190 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Fremaux Town Center. Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers, kitchen islands, granite countertops and wood-style flooring, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our gated community includes a bark park, resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Contact us today to learn more about Retreat at Fremaux Town Center!