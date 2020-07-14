All apartments in Slidell
Pelican Pointe Apartments
Pelican Pointe Apartments

3400 Pelican Pointe Dr · (985) 241-7431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA 70458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3132 · Avail. Sep 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2922 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 0922 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pelican Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home. Our apartments are designed for convenience, easy living and feature some of North Slidell's best amenities!

Check out the eBrochure for Pelican Pointe Apartments where you’ll enjoy scenic landscapes, and comfortable living. Offering relaxation and leisure with pristine walking trails, sparkling swimming pools, fitness center, a 5-acre fishing pond, seating area with cornhole, Ping pong, Table games, Mini soccer field and a fully furnished club room – our Slidell, LA apartments for rent offer a little bit of something for everyone. Contact our leasing team today for a virtual tour of your next apartment at Pelican Pointe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 1 pet, $500 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Large pets are accepted, but breed restrictions do apply.
Parking Details: There is ample parking, no designated parking.
Storage Details: No storage on property, storage facility near by.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pelican Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Pelican Pointe Apartments has 3 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Slidell, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
What amenities does Pelican Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Pelican Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pelican Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pelican Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pelican Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pelican Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pelican Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pelican Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Pelican Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pelican Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pelican Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pelican Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Pelican Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Pelican Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Pelican Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pelican Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
