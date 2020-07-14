Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving accessible parking on-site laundry business center dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking new construction online portal

Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home. Our apartments are designed for convenience, easy living and feature some of North Slidell's best amenities!



Check out the eBrochure for Pelican Pointe Apartments where you’ll enjoy scenic landscapes, and comfortable living. Offering relaxation and leisure with pristine walking trails, sparkling swimming pools, fitness center, a 5-acre fishing pond, seating area with cornhole, Ping pong, Table games, Mini soccer field and a fully furnished club room – our Slidell, LA apartments for rent offer a little bit of something for everyone. Contact our leasing team today for a virtual tour of your next apartment at Pelican Pointe!