Harborside

Lease Length: 7, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Cors, 50 lbs Max Weight per pet
Parking Details: Gated Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $25/month, Detached Single-car Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.