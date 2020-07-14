All apartments in Slidell
Find more places like Harborside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Slidell, LA
/
Harborside
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Harborside

3500 Oak Harbor Blvd · (985) 792-2493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Slidell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3500 Oak Harbor Blvd, Slidell, LA 70461

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$946

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

A2-1

$956

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,209

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

C2-1

$1,222

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1028 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harborside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore. Enjoy simple luxuries like hardwood floors, dishwashers, and garage parking. We also provide an onsite fitness center and online rent payments. Harborside is conveniently located only thirty minutes outside of New Orleans and ten minutes south of all the shopping you’ll ever need at the Fremaux Town Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Cors, 50 lbs Max Weight per pet
Parking Details: Gated Surface Lot, Assigned Carport: $25/month, Detached Single-car Garage: $100.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harborside have any available units?
Harborside offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $946 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,209. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Slidell, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Slidell Rent Report.
What amenities does Harborside have?
Some of Harborside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harborside currently offering any rent specials?
Harborside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harborside pet-friendly?
Yes, Harborside is pet friendly.
Does Harborside offer parking?
Yes, Harborside offers parking.
Does Harborside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harborside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harborside have a pool?
Yes, Harborside has a pool.
Does Harborside have accessible units?
Yes, Harborside has accessible units.
Does Harborside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harborside has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Harborside?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway
Slidell, LA 70458
Villa du Lac
62200 West End Blvd
Slidell, LA 70461
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd
Slidell, LA 70458
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr
Slidell, LA 70458

Similar Pages

Slidell 3 BedroomsSlidell Apartments with Balcony
Slidell Apartments with GarageSlidell Apartments with Parking
Slidell Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Orleans, LAMetairie, LABiloxi, MSCovington, LAGulfport, MS
River Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LA
Elmwood, LAEden Isle, LALong Beach, MSDiamondhead, MSBay St. Louis, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Delgado Community CollegeDillard University
Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New OrleansLoyola University New Orleans
University of Holy Cross
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity