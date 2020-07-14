Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area carport coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

As a resident of Harborside, you can expect the highest level of personal service, courtesies and meticulous maintenance, making this community one of the most distinctive rental properties on the Lake Pontchartrain Northshore. Enjoy simple luxuries like hardwood floors, dishwashers, and garage parking. We also provide an onsite fitness center and online rent payments. Harborside is conveniently located only thirty minutes outside of New Orleans and ten minutes south of all the shopping you’ll ever need at the Fremaux Town Shopping Center.