Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

River Walk

1000 River Walk Blvd · (318) 353-7540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 River Walk Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0516 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Unit 0908 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Walk.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $30 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Must be at least 6 months old
Parking Details: Assigned Covered Parking, Detached Garage: $85/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River Walk have any available units?
River Walk has 3 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does River Walk have?
Some of River Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Walk currently offering any rent specials?
River Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, River Walk is pet friendly.
Does River Walk offer parking?
Yes, River Walk offers parking.
Does River Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Walk have a pool?
Yes, River Walk has a pool.
Does River Walk have accessible units?
Yes, River Walk has accessible units.
Does River Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River Walk has units with dishwashers.
