Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Champion Lake

3501 Champion Lake Blvd · (318) 351-2948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3501 Champion Lake Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1612 · Avail. now

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Champion Lake.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Pit BullTerriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman, Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, of and of the fore going breeds.
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $10
restrictions: Pit BullTerriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman, Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-Hybrids, Mastiffs, of and of the fore going breeds
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Champion Lake have any available units?
Champion Lake has 6 units available starting at $1,071 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does Champion Lake have?
Some of Champion Lake's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Champion Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Champion Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Champion Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Champion Lake is pet friendly.
Does Champion Lake offer parking?
Yes, Champion Lake offers parking.
Does Champion Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Champion Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Champion Lake have a pool?
Yes, Champion Lake has a pool.
Does Champion Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Champion Lake has accessible units.
Does Champion Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Champion Lake has units with dishwashers.
