Canebrake
Canebrake

8891 Sugarland Dr · (833) 424-0973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8891 Sugarland Dr, Shreveport, LA 71115
Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10.102 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 23.101 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 23.102 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01.204 · Avail. now

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 15.204 · Avail. now

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Unit 18.202 · Avail. now

$1,153

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canebrake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
The lifestyle here at Canebrake Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. We believe in bringing more value to our residents which is why we are currently undergoing a gorgeous renovation. These upscale renovations include Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, new custom hardware, lighting and cabinetry. We expanded our pool deck and added a splash park. There will also be major renovations taking place on the exterior of our community, new state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and more. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

Like us on Facebook today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 security bond (non-refundable); $75 reservation fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 (one pet) $600 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic animals, or birds are not allowed. Aquariums will be allowed with a 20-gallon maximum on the first floor only with proof of insurance.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canebrake have any available units?
Canebrake has 7 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does Canebrake have?
Some of Canebrake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canebrake currently offering any rent specials?
Canebrake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canebrake pet-friendly?
Yes, Canebrake is pet friendly.
Does Canebrake offer parking?
Yes, Canebrake offers parking.
Does Canebrake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Canebrake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Canebrake have a pool?
Yes, Canebrake has a pool.
Does Canebrake have accessible units?
Yes, Canebrake has accessible units.
Does Canebrake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canebrake has units with dishwashers.
