Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled House in Southern Hills Now Renting - Available now.

Nicely recently remodeled house.

Tenant moving out on the 1st of April - available to show now.

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

2 living areas and very open floor plan.

Hardwood floors and tile throughout.

Covered patio.

12 month lease - $1,050.

Security Deposit - $550.

Pet Deposit - $500 per pet.

Application Fee - $35.

To view the house, please TEXT (318)525-4678.



(RLNE5306955)