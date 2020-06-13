All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:43 PM

649 Merrick Street

649 Merrick Street · (318) 225-7955
Location

649 Merrick Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided. BEAUTIFUL refinished hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom with ceramic tile and glass stall shower. Stackable washer & dryer in unit. Pets are welcome, but subject to owner approval. Minimum $250 NON-Refundable pet fee. Multiple Pets or Large Breeds may require a higher pet fee.
Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

Stevens Asset Mgmt
1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804
Bossier City, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA

Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Merrick Street have any available units?
649 Merrick Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Merrick Street have?
Some of 649 Merrick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Merrick Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 Merrick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Merrick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 649 Merrick Street is pet friendly.
Does 649 Merrick Street offer parking?
No, 649 Merrick Street does not offer parking.
Does 649 Merrick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Merrick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Merrick Street have a pool?
No, 649 Merrick Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 Merrick Street have accessible units?
No, 649 Merrick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Merrick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 Merrick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
