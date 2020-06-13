649 Merrick Street

Amenities

*ALL BILLS PAID* This very nice, updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex apartment is ready now for occupancy! *WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE & ELECTRIC INCLUDED* LAWN CARE PROVIDED*The kitchen is updated with new cabinets, countertops and fixtures. Stove provided. BEAUTIFUL refinished hardwood floors. Remodeled bathroom with ceramic tile and glass stall shower. Stackable washer & dryer in unit. Pets are welcome, but subject to owner approval. Minimum $250 NON-Refundable pet fee. Multiple Pets or Large Breeds may require a higher pet fee.

Please visit our website to apply for this property or to view other properties: www.stevenspropertymgmt.com



Stevens Asset Mgmt

1000 Chinaberry Dr. Ste. 804

Bossier City, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA



Rental Terms: Rent: $625, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.