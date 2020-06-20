Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
514 West 77th Street
514 West 77th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
514 West 77th Street, Shreveport, LA 71106
Cedar Grove-Lynbrook
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 West 77th Street have any available units?
514 West 77th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shreveport, LA
.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Shreveport Rent Report
.
Is 514 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 West 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 West 77th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shreveport
.
Does 514 West 77th Street offer parking?
No, 514 West 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 West 77th Street have a pool?
No, 514 West 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 514 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 West 77th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 West 77th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 West 77th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
