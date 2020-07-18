Rent Calculator
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
452 Stephenson
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 23
452 Stephenson
452 Stephenson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
452 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE3559877)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 452 Stephenson have any available units?
452 Stephenson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shreveport, LA
.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Shreveport Rent Report
.
Is 452 Stephenson currently offering any rent specials?
452 Stephenson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Stephenson pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Stephenson is pet friendly.
Does 452 Stephenson offer parking?
No, 452 Stephenson does not offer parking.
Does 452 Stephenson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Stephenson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Stephenson have a pool?
No, 452 Stephenson does not have a pool.
Does 452 Stephenson have accessible units?
No, 452 Stephenson does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Stephenson have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 Stephenson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Stephenson have units with air conditioning?
No, 452 Stephenson does not have units with air conditioning.
