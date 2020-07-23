Rent Calculator
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM
4376 Henry
4376 Henry Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4376 Henry Street, Shreveport, LA 71109
Mooretown and Hollywood Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5970359)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4376 Henry have any available units?
4376 Henry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shreveport, LA
.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Shreveport Rent Report
.
Is 4376 Henry currently offering any rent specials?
4376 Henry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4376 Henry pet-friendly?
No, 4376 Henry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shreveport
.
Does 4376 Henry offer parking?
No, 4376 Henry does not offer parking.
Does 4376 Henry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4376 Henry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4376 Henry have a pool?
No, 4376 Henry does not have a pool.
Does 4376 Henry have accessible units?
No, 4376 Henry does not have accessible units.
Does 4376 Henry have units with dishwashers?
No, 4376 Henry does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4376 Henry have units with air conditioning?
No, 4376 Henry does not have units with air conditioning.
