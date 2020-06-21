4223 Lakeshore Dr

Amenities
Welcome Home....
Choosing Country Club as your new home offers values of time, comfort and convenience.
RENTAL RATES STARTING AT:
- 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: (754sq. ft)
- 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: (971sq. ft)
- 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: (1038sq. ft)
- 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: (1250sq. ft)
SECURITY DEPOSIT:
- 1 Bedroom:
- 2 Bedroom:
- 3 Bedroom:
APPLICATION FEE:
- 35.00 per responsible (waived if returned in 24 hours)
SPECIALS:
- 1/2 off first month rent
AMENITIES:
- Sparkling, Lighted Swimming Pool
- Laundry Room (in each bldg)
- Applianced Kitchens
- Refrigerators/ Dishwashers
- Lighted Ceiling Fans
- Private Patio/ Balcony (in some units)
- Huge Floor Plans
- Convenient Location to Schools, Freeways and Shopping
- 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
- 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments
Give Us A Call or Stop By Our Office Today!!!!