4223 Lakeshore Dr
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

4223 Lakeshore Dr

4223 Lakeshore Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4223 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome Home....
Choosing Country Club as your new home offers values of time, comfort and convenience.

RENTAL RATES STARTING AT:
- 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: (754sq. ft)
- 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath: (971sq. ft)
- 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: (1038sq. ft)
- 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath: (1250sq. ft)

SECURITY DEPOSIT:
- 1 Bedroom:
- 2 Bedroom:
- 3 Bedroom:

APPLICATION FEE:
- 35.00 per responsible (waived if returned in 24 hours)

SPECIALS:
- 1/2 off first month rent

AMENITIES:
- Sparkling, Lighted Swimming Pool
- Laundry Room (in each bldg)
- Applianced Kitchens
- Refrigerators/ Dishwashers
- Lighted Ceiling Fans
- Private Patio/ Balcony (in some units)
- Huge Floor Plans
- Convenient Location to Schools, Freeways and Shopping
- 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
- 1, 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments

Give Us A Call or Stop By Our Office Today!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Lakeshore Dr have any available units?
4223 Lakeshore Dr has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Lakeshore Dr have?
Some of 4223 Lakeshore Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Lakeshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Lakeshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Lakeshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Lakeshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 4223 Lakeshore Dr offer parking?
No, 4223 Lakeshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4223 Lakeshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Lakeshore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Lakeshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4223 Lakeshore Dr has a pool.
Does 4223 Lakeshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 4223 Lakeshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Lakeshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Lakeshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
