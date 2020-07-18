All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:43 PM

406 Stephenson Street

406 Stephenson Street · (318) 225-7955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Stephenson Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1308 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
*Available to move in now * Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a detached carport. Located in South Highlands. Great location with close proximity to LSUHSC. Central air & heat. Approximately 1,308 SF. Nice front & back porch. Open living room with a separate dining area. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator & vent hood. Modern full bath. Bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Large outside storage building. Privacy fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome, but are subject to approval. Pet fee of $200.00 Rent $875.00.

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
2117 SHED RD, SUITE G
BOSSIER CITY, LA 71111
(318)219-5808
LICENSED IN LA

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Stephenson Street have any available units?
406 Stephenson Street has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Stephenson Street have?
Some of 406 Stephenson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Stephenson Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 Stephenson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Stephenson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Stephenson Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 Stephenson Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 Stephenson Street offers parking.
Does 406 Stephenson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Stephenson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Stephenson Street have a pool?
No, 406 Stephenson Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 Stephenson Street have accessible units?
No, 406 Stephenson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Stephenson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Stephenson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
