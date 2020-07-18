406 Stephenson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning extra storage range

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

*Available to move in now * Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a detached carport. Located in South Highlands. Great location with close proximity to LSUHSC. Central air & heat. Approximately 1,308 SF. Nice front & back porch. Open living room with a separate dining area. Kitchen appliances include stove/oven, refrigerator & vent hood. Modern full bath. Bedrooms are roomy with great size closets. Large outside storage building. Privacy fenced in backyard. Pets are welcome, but are subject to approval. Pet fee of $200.00 Rent $875.00.



STEVENS ASSET MGMT

2117 SHED RD, SUITE G

BOSSIER CITY, LA 71111

(318)219-5808

LICENSED IN LA



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.