402 Forest Avenue

Amenities
*PERFECTLY UPDATED IN SOUTH HIGHLANDS* YOU WILL LOVE THIS APARTMENT! Available NOW! Gas & Water INCLUDED! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a wonderful 8-Plex building! Each Apartment is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled! Close to Line/Fairfield Avenue shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and the Betty Virginia Park is just a few blocks away! LSUSHSC/University Hospital and Northwestern Nursing School just minutes away. Plenty of parking/driveway area.
The kitchen is equipped with great cabinet storage. GREAT PLACE to call home!
Pets subject to Owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee is required. Minimum $250, but a higher pet fee may be required.
Call the office to schedule a showing today! Visit our website to apply for this property and view all our available listings at:
www.stevenspropertymgmt.com
STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available 8/7/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.