402 Forest Avenue

*PERFECTLY UPDATED IN SOUTH HIGHLANDS* YOU WILL LOVE THIS APARTMENT! Available NOW! Gas & Water INCLUDED! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a wonderful 8-Plex building! Each Apartment is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled! Close to Line/Fairfield Avenue shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and the Betty Virginia Park is just a few blocks away! LSUSHSC/University Hospital and Northwestern Nursing School just minutes away. Plenty of parking/driveway area.

The kitchen is equipped with great cabinet storage. GREAT PLACE to call home!

Pets subject to Owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee is required. Minimum $250, but a higher pet fee may be required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available 8/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

