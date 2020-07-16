All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:43 PM

402 Forest Avenue

402 Forest Avenue · (318) 225-7955
Location

402 Forest Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71104
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
*PERFECTLY UPDATED IN SOUTH HIGHLANDS* YOU WILL LOVE THIS APARTMENT! Available NOW! Gas & Water INCLUDED! This is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in a wonderful 8-Plex building! Each Apartment is BEAUTIFULLY remodeled! Close to Line/Fairfield Avenue shopping, restaurants, coffee shops and the Betty Virginia Park is just a few blocks away! LSUSHSC/University Hospital and Northwestern Nursing School just minutes away. Plenty of parking/driveway area.
The kitchen is equipped with great cabinet storage. GREAT PLACE to call home!
Pets subject to Owner approval. Non-refundable pet fee is required. Minimum $250, but a higher pet fee may be required.
Call the office to schedule a showing today! Visit our website to apply for this property and view all our available listings at:
www.stevenspropertymgmt.com

STEVENS ASSET MGMT
1000 CHINABERRY DR., STE 804
BOSSIER CITY, LA. 71111
LICENSED IN LOUISIANA by the LREC, USA
(318)219-5808

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Forest Avenue have any available units?
402 Forest Avenue has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 Forest Avenue have?
Some of 402 Forest Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
402 Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 402 Forest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 402 Forest Avenue offers parking.
Does 402 Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 402 Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 402 Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 402 Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
