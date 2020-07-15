Rent Calculator
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
3818 West College St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM
1 of 5
3818 West College St
3818 W College St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3818 W College St, Shreveport, LA 71109
Country Club Hills - Lakeshore
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shreveport 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment - 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment $475 Rent, $400 Deposit, $40 App Fee. Call 318-309-7653 and schedule your appointment to view this home today!
(RLNE5637117)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3818 West College St have any available units?
3818 West College St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shreveport, LA
.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Shreveport Rent Report
.
Is 3818 West College St currently offering any rent specials?
3818 West College St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 West College St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3818 West College St is pet friendly.
Does 3818 West College St offer parking?
No, 3818 West College St does not offer parking.
Does 3818 West College St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 West College St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 West College St have a pool?
No, 3818 West College St does not have a pool.
Does 3818 West College St have accessible units?
No, 3818 West College St does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 West College St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 West College St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3818 West College St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3818 West College St does not have units with air conditioning.
