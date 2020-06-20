All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 3437 Penick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
3437 Penick Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

3437 Penick Street

3437 Penick Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3437 Penick Street, Shreveport, LA 71109
Queensborough

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bed 1 bath home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3437 Penick Street have any available units?
3437 Penick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 3437 Penick Street currently offering any rent specials?
3437 Penick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3437 Penick Street pet-friendly?
No, 3437 Penick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 3437 Penick Street offer parking?
No, 3437 Penick Street does not offer parking.
Does 3437 Penick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3437 Penick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3437 Penick Street have a pool?
No, 3437 Penick Street does not have a pool.
Does 3437 Penick Street have accessible units?
No, 3437 Penick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3437 Penick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3437 Penick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3437 Penick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3437 Penick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Hillside Apartments
9250 Dean Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Sommerset Apartments
7820 Millicent Way
Shreveport, LA 71105
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconyShreveport Apartments with Pool
Shreveport Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Marshall, TXAtlanta, TX
Haughton, LARed Chute, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College