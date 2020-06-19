All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

314 Slattery

314 Slattery Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

314 Slattery Blvd, Shreveport, LA 71104
Broadmoor-Anderson Island-Shreve Isle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
South Highland - 3 bedroom, 1 oversized bath, eat in kitcgen, dining and living room. Call Christopher 318-218-0492

(RLNE5767102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Slattery have any available units?
314 Slattery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 314 Slattery currently offering any rent specials?
314 Slattery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Slattery pet-friendly?
No, 314 Slattery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 314 Slattery offer parking?
No, 314 Slattery does not offer parking.
Does 314 Slattery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Slattery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Slattery have a pool?
No, 314 Slattery does not have a pool.
Does 314 Slattery have accessible units?
No, 314 Slattery does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Slattery have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Slattery does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Slattery have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Slattery does not have units with air conditioning.
