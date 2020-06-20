All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2816 Lakeshore Drive

2816 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109
Queensborough

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath 1596 heated
gas hookup for stove
electric and gas
no fridge
3 bed 1 bath
1596 sq.ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
2816 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 2816 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Lakeshore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
