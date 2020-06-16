2313 Creswell

Amenities
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid. NO PETs (sorry), NO SMOKING, off street parking. Shreveport Highland Neighborhood: Near I20& I49, Mardi Gras parade, Jazz&Blues Fest, bike route and bus line, shopping, restaurants, churches, hospitals, Ochsner / LSU Med School, Centenary, & Downtown. Available for $515 deposit and first month rent.