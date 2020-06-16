All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:14 AM

2313 Creswell

2313 Creswell Ave · (318) 218-6930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2313 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Highland's Pinehurst Subdivision - Available February 15th! Laundry, appliances, ceiling fans, online rent pay option, cable ready. 1 bedroom apartment, wood floors, window a/c units, gas heating. Water/Trash paid. NO PETs (sorry), NO SMOKING, off street parking. Shreveport Highland Neighborhood: Near I20& I49, Mardi Gras parade, Jazz&Blues Fest, bike route and bus line, shopping, restaurants, churches, hospitals, Ochsner / LSU Med School, Centenary, & Downtown. Available for $515 deposit and first month rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Creswell have any available units?
2313 Creswell has a unit available for $515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Creswell have?
Some of 2313 Creswell's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Creswell currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Creswell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Creswell pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Creswell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 2313 Creswell offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Creswell does offer parking.
Does 2313 Creswell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Creswell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Creswell have a pool?
No, 2313 Creswell does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Creswell have accessible units?
No, 2313 Creswell does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Creswell have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 Creswell does not have units with dishwashers.
