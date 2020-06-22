All apartments in Shreveport
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1823 Fulton St.

1823 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Fulton Street, Shreveport, LA 71103
Caddo Heights-South Highlands

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Fulton St. have any available units?
1823 Fulton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 1823 Fulton St. currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Fulton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Fulton St. pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Fulton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shreveport.
Does 1823 Fulton St. offer parking?
No, 1823 Fulton St. does not offer parking.
Does 1823 Fulton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Fulton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Fulton St. have a pool?
No, 1823 Fulton St. does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Fulton St. have accessible units?
No, 1823 Fulton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Fulton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Fulton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Fulton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Fulton St. does not have units with air conditioning.
