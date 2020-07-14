All apartments in Shreveport
Find more places like 133 Olive Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shreveport, LA
/
133 Olive Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

133 Olive Street

133 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shreveport
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

133 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA 71104
Highland-Stoner Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super Cute - 3 Bedroom*2 Bathroom
*Complete application at www.snyderproperty.com
*Application fee is $50 per adult over 18 that will be living in the home. Screening will be completed by RE/MAX. Owner will have final approval
*Waived Application fee for active duty military
*Pets subject to approval with $300 nonrefundable fee up front, and $150 each additional pet.
*Tenant is responsible for Lawn Care/Landscaping, Pest Control, Air Filters, light bulbs, smoke detector batteries, fridge/water filters, and any other minor maintenance needed on property.
*Tenant is responsible for utilities.
*All of RE/MAX properties are non-smoking properties.
*Tenant must abide by all community and/or community restrictions if applicable
*Tenant must carry renters insurance and provide proof of insurance upon occupancy

For further questions, please contact our office at 318-459-7870.

(RLNE3987942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Olive Street have any available units?
133 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shreveport, LA.
How much is rent in Shreveport, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shreveport Rent Report.
Is 133 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Olive Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Olive Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 133 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 133 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Olive Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Apartments
2903 Weyman St
Shreveport, LA 71104
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv
Shreveport, LA 71105
Westwood Village
6777 Rasberry Ln
Shreveport, LA 71129
Canebrake
8891 Sugarland Dr
Shreveport, LA 71115
Seasons Apartments
9100 Walker Rd
Shreveport, LA 71118
THE ASPEN
9732 Baird Road
Shreveport, LA 71118
Towne Oaks South
7800 Youree Dr
Shreveport, LA 71105
Residences at SpringRidge
3257 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Shreveport, LA 71118

Similar Pages

Shreveport 1 BedroomsShreveport 2 Bedrooms
Shreveport Apartments with BalconiesShreveport Dog Friendly Apartments
Shreveport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bossier City, LALongview, TX
Red Chute, LA
Marshall, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Springlake University TerraceJenkins Pinecroft
Hyde Park Brookwood Southern Hills
Broadmoor Anderson Island Shreve Isle

Apartments Near Colleges

Bossier Parish Community College