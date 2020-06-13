Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:30 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard, Schriever, LA 70301
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms conveniently located near NSU campus easy accessible for students. This home also comes equiped with an open floor plan, laundry hookups, and garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have any available units?
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Schriever, LA
.
What amenities does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have?
Some of 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Schriever
.
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard offers parking.
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have a pool?
No, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
