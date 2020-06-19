All apartments in Ruston
712 Jessamine Street
712 Jessamine Street

712 Jessamine Street · (318) 987-8139
Location

712 Jessamine Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great house with lots of updates. Quiet street, close to campus and town. Call for a showing!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Jessamine Street have any available units?
712 Jessamine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
What amenities does 712 Jessamine Street have?
Some of 712 Jessamine Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Jessamine Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 Jessamine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Jessamine Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 Jessamine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 712 Jessamine Street offer parking?
Yes, 712 Jessamine Street does offer parking.
Does 712 Jessamine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Jessamine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Jessamine Street have a pool?
No, 712 Jessamine Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 Jessamine Street have accessible units?
No, 712 Jessamine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Jessamine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Jessamine Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Jessamine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 712 Jessamine Street has units with air conditioning.
