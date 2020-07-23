All apartments in Ruston
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

708 S. Clay Street

708 South Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

708 South Clay Street, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
708 S. Clay Street Available 07/25/20 -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5934283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 S. Clay Street have any available units?
708 S. Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ruston, LA.
Is 708 S. Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
708 S. Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 S. Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 708 S. Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ruston.
Does 708 S. Clay Street offer parking?
No, 708 S. Clay Street does not offer parking.
Does 708 S. Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 S. Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 S. Clay Street have a pool?
No, 708 S. Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 708 S. Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 708 S. Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 708 S. Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 S. Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 S. Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 S. Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
