460 E Maryland Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

460 E Maryland Ave

460 East Maryland Avenue · (318) 242-0000 ext. 2
Location

460 East Maryland Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 460 E Maryland Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
460 E Maryland Ave Available 08/01/20 Lots of Updates with Granite Countertops - Centrally located three bedroom two bathroom home, lots of updates including granite countertops. To schedule a viewing of RE/MAX Results Realty Rental Properties please visit our website MyResultsRentals.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.

(RLNE3287374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 E Maryland Ave have any available units?
460 E Maryland Ave has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 460 E Maryland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
460 E Maryland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 E Maryland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 E Maryland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 460 E Maryland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 460 E Maryland Ave offers parking.
Does 460 E Maryland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 E Maryland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 E Maryland Ave have a pool?
No, 460 E Maryland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 460 E Maryland Ave have accessible units?
No, 460 E Maryland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 460 E Maryland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 E Maryland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 E Maryland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 E Maryland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
