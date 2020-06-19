All apartments in Ruston
Ruston, LA
403 Kennon Ln Apt #46
403 Kennon Ln Apt #46

403 Kennon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

403 Kennon Lane, Ruston, LA 71270

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
403 Kennon Ln Apt#46 is a townhouse located in Ruston, La. This townhome is located less than 10 minutes from LaTec and Grambling campus. 403 Kennon #46 was just recently remodeled. This property has an open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room. The custom countertops in the Kitchen give the kitchen a warm atmosphere. Both bedrooms have their own private bathrooms! This unit also has central air/heat and stackable washer/dryer hookups!
Rent: $725
Deposit: $ 725

Providence Real Estate, LLC
301 E Alabama Ave
Suite B
Ruston, La 71720 USA
Phone: 318-202-5939
www.providencerentals.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

